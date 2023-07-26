CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Hang You in Front of Temples & Burn You': Shocking Slogans by Muslim League at Kerala Protest
1-MIN READ

'Hang You in Front of Temples & Burn You': Shocking Slogans by Muslim League at Kerala Protest

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 13:02 IST

Kasaragod, India

The Muslim League member who raised the slogan has been suspended by the party. (Representational photo: PTI)

The Muslim League member who raised the slogan has been suspended by the party. (Representational photo: PTI)

The leaders reportedly held a protest against the Manipur violence when slogans of 'will hang you in front of temples and burn you' were raised.

Members of Muslim League, part of Congress-led UPA alliance, raised ‘death slogans’ during a protest in Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. The leaders reportedly held a protest against the Manipur violence when slogans of ‘will hang you in front of temples and burn you’ were raised.

The man who raised the slogan has been suspended by the party. The protest was against the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts

(details to follow)

July 26, 2023
last updated:July 26, 2023, 13:02 IST