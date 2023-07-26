'Hang You in Front of Temples & Burn You': Shocking Slogans by Muslim League at Kerala Protest

Members of Muslim League, part of Congress-led UPA alliance, raised ‘death slogans’ during a protest in Kanhangad in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. The leaders reportedly held a protest against the Manipur violence when slogans of ‘will hang you in front of temples and burn you’ were raised.

The man who raised the slogan has been suspended by the party. The protest was against the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts

(details to follow)