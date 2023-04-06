Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE: States on Alert Post Ram Navami Violence; Amit Shah to Unveil Statue

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 LIVE Updates: Days after violence in West Bengal and Bihar on Ram Navami, state and central governments are on their toes for Hanuman Janmotsav that celebrates the birth of the Hindu deity.

While celebration at northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri — which was hit by communal violence during the festival last year — is being regulated in consultation with its organisers, the Union home ministry has asked all states and Union territories to ensure law and order by monitoring possible factors that could disturb communal harmony. Read More