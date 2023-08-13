'Har Ghar Tiranga': Movement Begins, PM Modi Urges People To Change DPs to Tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all Indians to take part in the highly celebrated “Har Ghar Tiranaga" movement from August 13 to August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

In an X post, the prime minister urged all the Indians to change their social media display picture to a National flag in a show of unity and to promote the spirit of nationalism. He further added that the exercise will deepen the bond between our country and us.

“In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi said in the post.

Earlier, the prime minister also asked Indians to upload their favourite picture of themselves with the national flag on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between the 13th to 15th of August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here," PM Modi wrote.

‘हर घर तिरंगा’ अभियान ने आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव में एक नई ऊर्जा भरी है। देशवासियों को इस साल इस अभियान को एक नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाना है। आइए, 13 से 15 अगस्त के बीच देश की आन-बान और शान के प्रतीक राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को फहराएं। तिरंगे के साथ https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz पर अपनी सेल्फी भी जरूर…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023

The Har Ghar Tiranga website also urges people to hoist and display a national flag in their houses as part of India’s I-Day celebration. It also has the option of uploading selfies with a flag.

“Get featured in Digital Tiranga Art by uploading a selfie with a flag," the website says.

Meanwhile, to give a boost to Indian Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied to post offices for sale, a top official of the culture ministry told PTI on Saturday.

Har Ghar Tiranaga rallies flagged off in various parts of the country. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off a bike rally of MPs on August 11 in Delhi.

The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

Similarly in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ that will begin from the Sabarmati riverfront on August 14.

Reportedly, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is a Congress politician, is also likely to take part in a Har Ghar Tiranga rally.