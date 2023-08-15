Har Ghar Tiranga in Valley: Netizens Show Jammu and Kashmir’s Patriotic Fervour on I-Day​

From Bakshi Stadium to Lal Chowk, Jammu and Kashmir saw energetic Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, marking an era of peace and normalcy. Netizens gave a glimpse of patriotic fervour on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and converted it into a Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the rise of a new era in the last four years which promises harmony, development and affluence, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, said on Tuesday. “Notable advancements have been made in establishing new enterprises and the agricultural sector. Villages are progressing, and essential infrastructure is being reinforced," he said, while talking about the need to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level in the union territory.

Cop Arun Bothra posted: “The best thing about this #IndependenceDay is pics coming from different parts of #Kashmir. A complete shut down in the valley on 15th August was regular phenomenon. Now you can see lighted markets and #Tiranga everywhere. Abrogation of Art. 370 has been a huge huge success.”

The best thing about this #IndependenceDay is pics coming from different parts of #Kashmir.A complete shut down in the valley on 15th August was regular phenomenon. Now you can see lighted markets and #Tiranga 🇮🇳everywhere. Abrogation of Art. 370 has been a huge huge success. pic.twitter.com/HyaAQ1dqNz — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) August 15, 2023

Another resident Ankur Singh posted: “Lal Chowk in Srinagar is celebrating independence day with Tricolour without any Fear…”

Lal Chowk in Srinagar is celebrating independence day with Tricolour without any Fear.During UPA, Pakistan Flag was hoisted here. Opposition is fighting in court to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir. I.N.D.I.A can't see such visuals. pic.twitter.com/vb4dF219fD — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 15, 2023

Journalist Aarti Tikoo posted: “My Kashmir, my homeland which was in darkness unleashed by Pakistani terrorism for 35 years, is finally basking in the glory of the Indian Tiranga & the fragrance of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi. You made history no one could.”

My Kashmir, my homeland which was in darkness unleashed by Pakistani terrorism for 35 years, is finally basking in the glory of the Indian Tiranga 🇮🇳 & the fragrance of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi. You made history no one could. pic.twitter.com/bAzM10UEVh— Aarti Tikoo (@AartiTikoo) August 15, 2023

Asim Khan posted: “No more black days, No more Internet shutdowns, No more curfews on Independence Day. But only celebrations in Kashmir. Long queues of people were seen outside Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar J&K as people arrived in large numbers to participate in #IndependenceDay celebrations today.”

No more black days,No more Internet shutdowns,No more curfews on Independence DayBut only celebrations in KashmirLong queues of people were seen outside Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar J&K as people arrived in large numbers to participate in #IndependenceDay celebrations today. pic.twitter.com/f16QHg1idx — Asim Khan 🇮🇳 (@AsimKhanTweets) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Bhatnagar also emphasised that the region is evolving into a realm free of fear and corruption. The fact that the G20 summit is being hosted in the union territory serves as a testament to the emergence of the new Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

With PTI Inputs