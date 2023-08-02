CHANGE LANGUAGE
Haridwar-based Seer Files Police Complaint Against Swami Prasad Maurya for Remarks on Badrinath

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 15:50 IST

Dehradun, India

Samajwadi party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's tweet had evoked a sharp reaction from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Culture and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj (Photo: Twitter/@SwamiPMaurya)

In his complaint filed at the Kotwali police station in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Tuesday, Swami Achyutanand Teerth claimed that the former Uttar Pradesh minister's remarks had hurt Hindu sentiments

A Haridwar-based seer has filed a police complaint against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for describing Badrinath as originally being a Buddhist monastery.

In his complaint filed at the Kotwali police station in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday, Swami Achyutanand Teerth claimed that the former Uttar Pradesh minister’s remarks had hurt Hindu sentiments.

“It has even hurt me personally," he said. The seer has demanded action against Maurya, accusing him of inciting “religious passion of Hindus under a conspiracy to spread violence".

In a tweet on Thursday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had claimed that before becoming a Hindu pilgrimage site in the eighth century, Badrinath used to be a Buddhist monastery.

Maurya’s tweet had evoked a sharp reaction from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Culture and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

Terming it “unfortunate", Dhami had said the SP leader’s remark showed the “anti-national" and “anti-religious" mindset of the Congress and its political allies.

Minister Maharaj had said it showed Maurya’s poor knowledge of the history of Hinduism. Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj has also reacted to Maurya’s description of Badrinath as originally being a Buddhist monastery, saying it shows “he has lost his mind."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
