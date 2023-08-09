Harsh Twist of Fate: Devastating Fire Consumes Beggar's Life Savings in Assam's Tezpur

Fate can transform a beggar into a king and a king into a beggar; it can make the rich poor and the poor rich. However, fate has been undeniably harsh to Mofizuddin of Tezpur, Assam.

For years, Mofizuddin has engaged in begging at Tezpur in northern Assam. He and his wife, Ayesha, in her early fifties, have diligently collected money and saved it in a small tiffin box.

Their goal was to gather enough funds to purchase a small plot of land and finally have a home of their own. Both husband and wife have spent decades begging around the Tezpur Central University and the bustling city area.

Sadly, destiny had other plans for them. A devastating fire recently engulfed their house and, tragically, consumed the valuable tiffin box as well. This box had been held close to Ayesha’s heart for many long years.

The fire not only destroyed everything Mofizuddin and Ayesha had amassed over the years but also charred around Rs 3.45 lakh, the family’s hard-earned savings stored within the tiffin box.

A shattered Ayesha expressed, “The tiffin box had all the money that I saved to buy half kattha of land for us. The fire burnt them all. I could save some 40 thousand."

The fire, which erupted in Chatai Chapari of Islam Patty, ravaged two houses. Furniture and possessions were reduced to ashes. Mofizuddin and Ayesha had been living in the house provided by the government.

Their daughters are both married, and their son passed away a couple of years ago. Some locals, however, said that the couple possessed more cash than they claim. They also question the source of such a significant amount of money for a couple who make their living by begging on the streets.