Haryana: 3-Storey Rice Mill Collapses in Karnal, Several Feared Trapped
1-MIN READ

Haryana: 3-Storey Rice Mill Collapses in Karnal, Several Feared Trapped

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:23 IST

Karnal, India

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway (ANI Photo)

A few workers who slept at the mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble

After a 3-storeyed rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, several workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred at a mill in Karnal’s Taraori. A few workers who slept at the mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble, reports said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway. The police are questioning the owner of the mill.

News Desk
News Desk
first published:April 18, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 08:23 IST