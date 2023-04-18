Haryana: 3-Storey Rice Mill Collapses in Karnal, Several Feared Trapped

After a 3-storeyed rice mill collapsed in Haryana’s Karnal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, several workers are feared trapped. The incident occurred at a mill in Karnal’s Taraori. A few workers who slept at the mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble, reports said.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and a rescue operation is underway. The police are questioning the owner of the mill.

