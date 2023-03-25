Haryana CM Khattar Conducts Aerial Survey of Crops Affected by Rains

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday conducted an aerial survey of crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms.

The survey was conducted by the CM during his visit to Hisar.

“The Haryana government is committed to protecting the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare. Every possible effort will be made to safeguard the interest of the farmers," an official release quoted Khattar as saying.

The chief minister said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment).

The DCs have been further directed to complete this special ‘girdawari’ work by April 15 so that compensation can be transferred to the accounts of the affected farmers by May.

Over the past few days, many parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains while rain accompanied by hailstorm has also hit some parts.

