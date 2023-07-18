CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Haryana Floods: One More Dies, Toll Rises to 35
1-MIN READ

Haryana Floods: One More Dies, Toll Rises to 35

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 22:14 IST

Chandigarh, India

A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas (Representational Image/PTI)

As many as 1,362 villages and 1.73 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated

One more death due to heavy rains was reported in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the toll to 35, according to state government data. The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in several districts.

As many as 1,362 villages and 1.73 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated. A total of 6,629 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated.

As many as 3,383 of those evacuated are staying in 41 relief camps set up in the state. Several districts, including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar, have been hit by the recent flooding.

