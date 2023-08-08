CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionBengaluru Sextortion CaseNewsClicksMumbai NewsNuh Violence
Home » India » Haryana Govt Transfers Police Officer from Nuh
1-MIN READ

Haryana Govt Transfers Police Officer from Nuh

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 18:04 IST

Nuh, India

Wreckage of a two-wheeler lies on a road that was allegedly set on fire during communal clashes in Nuh district. (PTI)

Wreckage of a two-wheeler lies on a road that was allegedly set on fire during communal clashes in Nuh district. (PTI)

According to the order issued on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred

The Haryana government has issued an order to transfer from Nuh a police officer in the rank of deputy superintendent.

According to the order issued on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred away from Nuh.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

Singla has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (Bhiwani).

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla’s absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3.

Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. haryana
  2. Nuh
first published:August 08, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 18:04 IST