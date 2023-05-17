Haryana: Gurugram to Face 10-Hour-Long Water Supply Shutdown Due to Maintenance Work

Several areas of Gurugram will face a 10-hour-long water supply shutdown on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

According to the statement undersigned by the executive engineer IV, W/S division, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 34,37C,37D,42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74 DLF phase V and DLF phase I(D) and village Mohamedpur Jharsa.

All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period, the statement further said.