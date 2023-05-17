CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Home » India » Haryana: Gurugram to Face 10-Hour-Long Water Supply Shutdown Due to Maintenance Work
1-MIN READ

Haryana: Gurugram to Face 10-Hour-Long Water Supply Shutdown Due to Maintenance Work

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST

Gurgaon, India

The 10-hour-long water supply shutdown will take place on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.(Representational Image/PTI)

The 10-hour-long water supply shutdown will take place on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.(Representational Image/PTI)

All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period, an official statement said

Several areas of Gurugram will face a 10-hour-long water supply shutdown on Thursday due to maintenance of the water supply pipeline from Boosting Station Sector 51 and work at Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

top videos

    According to the statement undersigned by the executive engineer IV, W/S division, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 34,37C,37D,42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74 DLF phase V and DLF phase I(D) and village Mohamedpur Jharsa.

    All residents of mentioned areas are requested and advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions during the shutdown period, the statement further said.

    Tags:
    1. Gurugram
    2. haryana
    3. water supply
    4. gurgaon
    first published:May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 10:38 IST