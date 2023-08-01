Haryana Man Faints on Receiving Property Tax Bill Worth Over Rs 1 lakh for 100-square-yard House

In Haryana’s Gohana, a man fainted after he received an inflated property tax bill of Rs 1.3 lakh for his 100-square-yard house. The man, identified as Sanjay said his financial conditions are unstable and the heavy bill will be a huge burden to his family.

Sanjay told India Today that his wife is trying to get the bill rectified from the Gohana Nagar Parishad officials, however, the amount has yet not been corrected. The bill was reportedly issued on July 25.

Sanjay further added that due to his weak financial conditions he is unable to run his household and that dealing with the officials has only added to his strain as the process was not smooth.

The victim also said that he believes it to be a clear case of bill inflation as his property size is just 100 square yards.

According to India Today, the neighbours of the man revealed that he was shocked to see the bill and got fainted upon learning the amount of the bill.

Meanwhile, the Nagar Parishad officials in response have clarified that they have never witnessed any such case now and it is the first time such an issue was raised.

The department also acknowledged the possibility of clerical error and said that they will rectify the issue once it is brought to their attention, India Today reported.