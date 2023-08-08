Haryana Man Molests Woman on Amritsar-Mumbai Train, Stabs Son When He Tries to Intervene

A man from Sonipat was arrested for molesting a woman on a moving train and stabbing her son when he tried to intervene. The harrowing incident took place in the general coach of the West Express train travelling from Amritsar to Mumbai.

According to an India Today report, the accused, identified as Sandeep, a resident of Tihar village in Haryana’s Sonipat, molested the woman in the Mumbai-bound moving train. The woman’s son, who was also travelling with her, tried to save her but Sandeep attacked him with a sharp weapon.

The incident was reported to the Sonipat Railway Protection Force (RPF), and based on the mother-son duo’s complaint, a case was filed.

The accused, Sandeep was arrested by the police and sent to jail.

“Information was received from passengers of the West Express that a woman was harassed and physically assaulted near the Harasana railway station. Following this, the Sonipat RPF Police reached the scene," Sonipat RPF Police Chief Yudhveer Singh said.