Haryana Man Rejects Tata Motors’ Rs 50 Crore Offer To Buy His Software For This Reason

In India, there is no dearth of talent. The country’s youth’s contribution to various fields including technology, sports, education, and other industries cannot be avoided. Not only have they led the country’s name to be etched in the history of the world, but are earning immense respect from other geopolitical powers. One such Indian who has made the country proud is 23-year-old Mohit Yadav. He is a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana. Mohit has left the technology world in awe with his newly-created software. As per reports, the software developed by Mohit will play a crucial role in the prevention of road accidents. The software will also help in saving fuel by 50 percent. Combining both contributions, it can be said that it will lead the world to become a better place, as it will save millions of lives and control pollution as well. Tata Motors offered Mohit Rs 50 crore to buy this software. He rejected the offer, saying that he wants to give it to the government for the benefit of the public.

While speaking to News 18 Marathi about the inspiration behind such an intelligent move, Mohit said that he witnessed a truck-car collision several years ago, in which four people were killed. This led him to make software to prevent such accidents. He also informed that he developed the software during his final year of BTech, which he was pursuing from Chandigarh University.

Mohit Yadav went on to inform that any vehicle with the software in it will not meet an accident. Also, the software will not allow the vehicle to start if the driver is drunk. He further said that apart from preventing accidents, the software will also play a huge role in saving 50 percent of fuel by recycling diesel and petrol.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a total of 41,2432 road accidents occurred in 2021 in India. These accidents claimed the lives of more than 1.5 lakh people.