'Can't Protect Every Citizen': Haryana CM Seeks More Companies of Central Forces As Clashes Kill 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of six people, including two home guards, in the communal violence in the state and said 116 have been arrested.

The violence in Nuh erupted when mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on Monday.

The Chief Minister said 20 paramilitary forces have been deployed so that no unlawful activity takes place in the state and also sought more central forces.

He warned that whoever is involved in this violence, will not be spared and action will be taken.

“Army and police can’t protect each and every citizen. There should be no politics… We have put requisition for more central forces,” he said.

Khattar said the government is tracking call records to identify rioters. “We are investigating the involvement of outsiders in the riots,” he said.

He said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes have been brought under control and the situation has become normal now.

The CM said a scheme will be launched to assess the loss of properties and assets of the people in Nuh.

“We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss Government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it," he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Vij said Nuh has been divided into eight sectors and one IPS officer has been put on duty in each of them. FIRs are being registered in connection with the clashes there, he said.

“We are also going through various social media posts, Vij said, adding 41 FIRs have been registered so far. Some cases have been registered in Rewari and Gurugram as well, he said.

Vij also appealed to people to maintain peace and warned those spreading hatred or misinformation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)