Tensions Continue to Simmer in Parts of Haryana But No Big Incident in Last 24 Hrs

Tensions continue to simmer in parts of Haryana with fresh incidents being reported from Manesar and West Gurugram on Wednesday. Although Millennium City was largely peaceful except for one incident in the western region and two in Manesar.

After reviewing the situation in a few districts, the state government passed an order to suspend internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Palwal districts until August 5.

The district administration in Gurugram allowed the opening of schools in the Sohna sub-division. No restriction is currently imposed in the Gurugram district but some private offices in view of the safety of their employees have urged staff to do work from home until further orders.

CNN-News18 also visited Badshahpur area of Gurugram where a few miscreants set a shop on fire.

Speaking to CNN-News18, victim Kallu Miyan informed that his shop was his only place to reside and sleep. The district administration has not reached out to him yet for any form of compensation.

Gurugram Police carried out flag marches in sensitive places as a peace-building exercise.

News18 also visited cyber hub Gurugram which witnessed low footfall in comparison to usual days as few officers have urged their employees to work from home

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agarwal said that the process of registering FIRs and identifying the culprits is underway. Till now more than 90 people have been arrested and more than 116 have been detained by police, he told CNN-News18.

The DGP also made an appeal to the people to remain calm and not to spread rumours as the situation remains tense.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) tried to conduct a Mahapanchayat in Manesar. However, the people were not allowed to gather at the location as the required permissions were not granted by the administration. But even after section 144 CrPC was imposed across Gurugram, around 90-100 people reached the spot and hence a small meeting was organised.

In the meeting, a memorandum was submitted to the local police in which it was demanded that the three people who have been arrested by the police on account of arson and rioting should be released or else the agitation will continue in the coming days.

VHP leader Devendra Singh, who chaired the meeting, raised objections to the statements by Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala where he claimed that the correct information about the gathering in Nuh was not given to the administration and hence adequate security arrangements could not be made.

The VHP leader asked Chautala to check his facts and claimed that the permission was for 25,000 people and even after that no security was provided along the routes.