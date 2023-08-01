Haryana Unrest: 5 Killed, Curfew in Nuh; Gurugram Bans Loose Petrol Sale As Tension Prevails | Updates

The situation remained tense in Haryana a day after clashes erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh district, which claimed over five lives and left over 50 injured. Fresh violence erupted in Badshahpur and Sector 70 in Gurugram on Tuesday, while all schools and colleges have been ordered to reopen on Wednesday, except in Sohna sub-division where sporadic clashes have been reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the tense situation in the state, sources told News18.
Authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh district and security forces conducted flag marches in neighboring districts. Additionally, several peace committee meetings were organized to address the situation.
Here’s all you need to know about violence in Haryana:
- A total of five fatalities, including two home guards and three civilians, and 47 people have been injured following violent clashes that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, according to Mamta Singh, ADGP-Law and Order Haryana.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who held a high-level meeting regarding the violence, stated the clashes were a part of a conspiracy and “precautionary" curfew has been imposed in Nuh where situation is “normal". “It is part of a larger conspiracy. The situation in Nuh is now normal. As a precautionary measure, a major curfew is imposed… A total of five people were killed in yesterday’s clash, including two home guards and three civilians."
- Home Minister Anil Vij said “The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, the way weapons were brandished, the way shots were fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden."
- Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram in a statement restricted the sale of loose petrol or diesel. “The District Magistrate of Gurugram, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and in the interest of public safety and security, hereby order that all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district are strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes) with immediate effect. This order shall be effective within the territorial jurisdiction of Gurugram district and shall remain in force until further notice," the order said.
- Peace committee meetings were held in Nuh and Sohna in response to the communal violence in both towns. During the meetings, the local community assured the administration of their full cooperation in maintaining peace, as reported by officials. In Nuh, the meeting was chaired by District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia. The SP urged the committee members to assist in identifying the accused involved in the violence. Meanwhile, in Sohna, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav called upon those present at the peace committee meeting to work towards restoring social harmony in the town.
- District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued orders to reopen all educational institutions from Wednesday, August 2, in all places except Sohna sub-division. This decision is taken into account the improvement in the situation in Gurugram district.
- The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, issued a release stating, “Two of our colleagues, Home Guard Neeraj and Home Guard Gursev, who were deployed from Gurugram to Nuh in the wake of the law and order disturbance in that district, laid down their lives in the line of duty yesterday. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved family will be provided with Rs 57 Lakhs and all the support by Haryana Police.”
- The NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) has sought an inquiry into the alleged use of children in stone-pelting and other illegal activities during the flare-up in Nuh. “The Commission requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events. Besides, the children which are being used in this illegal protest should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee, if required for ensuring their protection," the commission said in the letter.
- Security has been heightened in the border areas of Mathura, and traffic has been diverted on some routes due to the violence in neighboring Haryana, a senior official stated. Special vigilance is being maintained in the Mewat area of Haryana, which is adjacent to Kosi, Barsana, and Govardhan police stations in Mathura. Additional police forces have been deployed along the border, and drone cameras are being used for monitoring.
- Traffic movement towards Haryana beyond Hodal border has been stopped, but there are no restrictions on traffic towards Delhi. Haryana-bound traffic from Agra is being diverted through Township Tiraha, Gokul barrage, Jamuna Paar, and Yamuna Expressway.