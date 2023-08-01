Haryana Unrest: 5 Killed, Curfew in Nuh; Gurugram Bans Loose Petrol Sale As Tension Prevails | Updates

The situation remained tense in Haryana a day after clashes erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh district, which claimed over five lives and left over 50 injured. Fresh violence erupted in Badshahpur and Sector 70 in Gurugram on Tuesday, while all schools and colleges have been ordered to reopen on Wednesday, except in Sohna sub-division where sporadic clashes have been reported.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the tense situation in the state, sources told News18.

Authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh district and security forces conducted flag marches in neighboring districts. Additionally, several peace committee meetings were organized to address the situation.

Here’s all you need to know about violence in Haryana: