Haryana: Violent Clashes Erupt During VHP Rally in Nuh; Stones Pelted, Situation Tense

Several people were injured after clashes broke out between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh district during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday, according to reports.

The atmosphere in the entire area has become tense following stone pelting during the ‘Shobha Yatra’, according to reports.

Several vehicles were set on fire and stones were also pelted at the police, according to a report by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. Top officials of the Nuh district administration are actively engaged in controlling the situation, it said.

Additional police forces have been urgently summoned from neighboring districts Palwal, Faridabad and Rewari.

Shops around Tiranga Park shuttered their doors in response to the unrest. As the intensity grew, the shops across Nuh City closed their businesses, including the bustling main market, Naya Bazar, Gali Bazar and Hodal Bypass.

Streets were seen enveloped in black smoke.

The VHP had in a statement earlier said the Brajmandal (Mewat) Jalabhishek Yatra, under the auspices of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Yuva Shakti Bajrang Dal, commenced from Nalhad Mahadev Temple at 10:00 am and would conclude at Shringar Temple, Punhana.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Monu Manesar, a self-proclaimed cow protector and a suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, made an appearance, inciting anger among members of a community, according to a report by the Times of India.

Manesar, who has been absconding for the last 5 months, landed in the police scanner after he released a video earlier in the day, suggesting his presence in the yatra. The police team from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was sent to Nuh to arrest him.

The stone-pelting incident occurred at a chowk located approximately 2 km from a temple, a India TV report said. VHP workers also retaliated against the attackers with stones, it said.