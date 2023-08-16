Haryana: Nuh Violence Accused Arrested After Dramatic Chase By Plainclothed Cops on Faridabad Streets | WATCH

Haryana police have arrested Faridabad-based cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in connection with the recent violence in Nuh and Gurugram that claimed the lives of at least six people. Provocative comments by him and fellow Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar allegedly triggered the violence.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was arrested near his house in Faridabad after a long police chase. A CCTV video of the chase has on viral on social media in which a lungi-clad Bajrangi can be seen running away from cops.

Bajrangi was surprised to see around 15-20 plainclothed policemen, who caught him after a brief chase in the lanes of Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, police questioned Bajrangi in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him and 15-20 others at Nuh’s Sadar police station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu, according to police.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by a Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru from Faridabad and taken for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police later said he was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

Case Against Bajrangi

The FIR against Bajrangi and the others have been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Accused in several other cases, Bajrangi has charges of rioting, violence, threatening, obstructing government work, stopping a government officer from duty, and causing harm with a deadly weapon.

The officials said efforts are underway to arrest the others and social media is being monitored as well. Strict action will be taken against those who make provocative speeches or spread misleading news, they added.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded illegal weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31.

During the violence that ensued, Bajrangi and his associates were brandishing their weapons in the air. ASP Kundu confiscated the weapons but they snatched them from a police vehicle, the official said, alleging that they also threatened the police.

Earlier, Bajrangi was accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media.

Violence In Haryana

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

