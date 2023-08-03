CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Nuh Violence LIVE: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Aug 5; Rioters Screamed 'Burn Cops', Say FIRs

Nuh Violence LIVE: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Aug 5; Rioters Screamed 'Burn Cops', Say FIRs

Haryana Nuh Violence Live Updates: Congress, however, said the violence in Haryana was the result of the alleged "failure" of the BJP-JJP government, it would not have happened if police had taken action on time.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 07:45 IST

Gurgaon, India

nuh violence, haryana, mob, communal violence
Charred remains of a shop and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants in Nuh. (Photo: PTI)

Gurugram Nuh Violence Latest Updates: The FIRs filed by Haryana Police concerning the violence in Nuh district suggest a meticulously orchestrated plot to target law enforcement officers. The FIRs detail how mobs, numbering in the hundreds, launched vicious attacks on the police at various locations in Nuh, displaying a clear intent to cause harm. The police report said rioters screamed “burn policemen alive.” One such incident involved the cyber cell police station. Congress, however, said the arson was a result of an alleged “failure” of BJP-JJP Haryana government.

Aug 03, 2023 07:37 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: Mobile Internet Services to Remain Shut in Parts of Haryana till Aug 5

As per a notice from the Haryana government — in order to main public order — the mobile internet services in jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, and sub-divisions of Gurugram will remain suspended till August 5.

Aug 03, 2023 07:36 IST

Nuh Violence: Urge Parties to Refrain from Violent Actions, Will Follow up with American Embassy, Says US State Dept Spokesperson

On the violence that erupted in Haryana and Gurugram, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that, “As always, we would always urge calm and urge the parties to refrain from violent actions.”

He said that he is not aware if news from any American has been heard so far, “I’m happy to follow up with the Embassy,” he added.

Aug 03, 2023 07:33 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE: Violence Would Have Never Happened if Govt Acted on Time, Says Cong Leader Hooda

Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the violence in Nuh and other areas of Haryana would not have took place if the government had acted on time to preserve the law and order in the state.

He said that the violence was an ‘alleged’ failure of the BJP-JJP government.

“Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” said Hooda.

Aug 03, 2023 07:29 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: Haryana Govt to Shift Battalion HQ of 2nd IRB from Bhondsi to Nuh

The Haryana government in an order dated August 2, has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2nd IRB from Bhondsi’s Police Complex to Nuh district to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order.

Aug 03, 2023 07:29 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE: Protestors Shout 'Burn The Policemen Alive' While Raining Bullets, Says FIR

The FIRs lodged by the Haryana police regarding the violence in Nuh are an indication of a well-planned conspiracy to attack the cops and speak of threats to ‘burn policemen alive’.

An FIR says that hundreds of people surrounded the cyber cell police station, pelting stones and shouting “they will the policemen alive”.

The FIR says that protestors burnt over 15 vehicles inside the station premises and left only after reinforcements arrived, but kept warning to kill the policemen.

Aug 03, 2023 07:23 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE: State Govt to Set Up 3-Member Committee to Look Over Social Media Activity Before Violence

The Haryana government on Wednesday said it was setting up a three-member committee to look into social media activity before the Nuh violence erupted.

State home minister Anil Vij said social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence and the panel will be analysing social media posts and videos from July 21.

Aug 03, 2023 07:22 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: 100 Per Cent Intelligence Failure, Says VHP Joint Gen Sec

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain told CNN-News18 that the violence that broke out in Nuh during VHP’s procession was a 100 per cent intelligence failure.

The violence erupted with a mob trying to stop the VHP rally by pelting stones and setting cars ablaze. This tension soon spread to Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal, leading to the imposition of section 144 and the internet shutdown.

Jain said that they were in touch with the police but this was not known to them.

Aug 03, 2023 07:22 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi on Security Alert Amid Gurugram Violence

The national capital was on a security alert amid the violence in its neighbouring state of Haryana. The Delhi Police increased security in the sensitive areas of the national capital, where high-tension situations were a possibility.

The Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad brought their protests to Delhi, blocking the roads and causing a heavy traffic jam.

Aug 03, 2023 07:21 IST

Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: Six Persons Dead, 116 Arrested And 90 Other Detained

A total of six persons died in the riots in Haryana and 116 people have been arrested, while 90 others were detained. Further investigations are underway to identify the other people involved.

