Nuh Violence LIVE: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Aug 5; Rioters Screamed 'Burn Cops', Say FIRs

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 07:45 IST
Gurgaon, India
Gurugram Nuh Violence Latest Updates: The FIRs filed by Haryana Police concerning the violence in Nuh district suggest a meticulously orchestrated plot to target law enforcement officers. The FIRs detail how mobs, numbering in the hundreds, launched vicious attacks on the police at various locations in Nuh, displaying a clear intent to cause harm. The police report said rioters screamed “burn policemen alive.” One such incident involved the cyber cell police station. Congress, however, said the arson was a result of an alleged “failure” of BJP-JJP Haryana government.
As per a notice from the Haryana government — in order to main public order — the mobile internet services in jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, and sub-divisions of Gurugram will remain suspended till August 5.
On the violence that erupted in Haryana and Gurugram, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that, “As always, we would always urge calm and urge the parties to refrain from violent actions.”
He said that he is not aware if news from any American has been heard so far, “I’m happy to follow up with the Embassy,” he added.
Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the violence in Nuh and other areas of Haryana would not have took place if the government had acted on time to preserve the law and order in the state.
He said that the violence was an ‘alleged’ failure of the BJP-JJP government.
“Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” said Hooda.
The Haryana government in an order dated August 2, has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2nd IRB from Bhondsi’s Police Complex to Nuh district to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order.
The FIRs lodged by the Haryana police regarding the violence in Nuh are an indication of a well-planned conspiracy to attack the cops and speak of threats to ‘burn policemen alive’.
An FIR says that hundreds of people surrounded the cyber cell police station, pelting stones and shouting “they will the policemen alive”.
The FIR says that protestors burnt over 15 vehicles inside the station premises and left only after reinforcements arrived, but kept warning to kill the policemen.
The Haryana government on Wednesday said it was setting up a three-member committee to look into social media activity before the Nuh violence erupted.
State home minister Anil Vij said social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence and the panel will be analysing social media posts and videos from July 21.
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain told CNN-News18 that the violence that broke out in Nuh during VHP’s procession was a 100 per cent intelligence failure.
The violence erupted with a mob trying to stop the VHP rally by pelting stones and setting cars ablaze. This tension soon spread to Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal, leading to the imposition of section 144 and the internet shutdown.
Jain said that they were in touch with the police but this was not known to them.
The national capital was on a security alert amid the violence in its neighbouring state of Haryana. The Delhi Police increased security in the sensitive areas of the national capital, where high-tension situations were a possibility.
The Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad brought their protests to Delhi, blocking the roads and causing a heavy traffic jam.
A total of six persons died in the riots in Haryana and 116 people have been arrested, while 90 others were detained. Further investigations are underway to identify the other people involved.