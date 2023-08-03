Nuh Violence LIVE: Mobile Internet Ban Extended Till Aug 5; Rioters Screamed 'Burn Cops', Say FIRs

Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the violence in Nuh and other areas of Haryana would not have took place if the government had acted on time to preserve the law and order in the state.

He said that the violence was an ‘alleged’ failure of the BJP-JJP government.

“Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” said Hooda.