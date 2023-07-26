Haryana Teacher Writes Hanuman Chalisa In 1-centimetre Book

Since ancient times, the Hanuman Chalisa holds an important place in Hindu culture. It is one of the most devotional hymns to worship Lord Hanuman. The Chalisa comprises 40 verses that are included in the hymn.

Everyone has heard about Hanuman Chalisa and its significance, but have you ever heard of a one-centimetre Hanuman Chalisa? Recently, Jitendra Pal Singh from Hisar, Haryana, shocked everyone by writing the Hanuman Chalisa in a one-centimetre book.

He is known for his subtle artwork and he said that he has created a 15-page book, each page being one centimetre long and half a centimetre wide. Not only this, he managed to depict a portrait of Lord Hanuman lifting a mountain on the cover page. He also successfully laminated the book to protect it from damage.

Singh mentioned that it took him 15 days to write this miniature version of Hanuman Chalisa. He added that this book can be easily read and carried wherever people want to take it. By profession, he is a teacher and teaches drawing in a private school. Apart from Hanuman Chalisa, he has also created other miniature artworks which got him featured in the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. His artwork has received recognition from various government and non-government organisations.

Among his other creations are 118 countries’ flags on rice grains, portraits of ten Sikh gurus on grains of chana dal and 70 other miniature artworks. In total, he has 35 records to his name. He received recognition from the then Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal, Governor Mahavir Prasad and various others.

Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of individuals who follow Hinduism. It is also believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa can bring peace and prosperity, ward off negative energy, help overcome traumas, dispel karmic deeds and bring one closer to spirituality and wisdom.