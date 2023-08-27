CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Haryana: VHP Firm On Going Ahead With Nuh Rally on Monday; Schools, Colleges, Banks Shut
1-MIN READ

Haryana: VHP Firm On Going Ahead With Nuh Rally on Monday; Schools, Colleges, Banks Shut

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh (PTI File Photo)

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh (PTI File Photo)

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7

With the VHP asserting that Hindu groups would go ahead with its procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.

In view of the yatra call, Kapur presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states through videoconferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from August 26-28, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday’s rally.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. haryana
  2. Haryana violence
  3. Nuh
first published:August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 08:41 IST