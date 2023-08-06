Haryana Violence: 'Bulldozer Action' Continues In Nuh; Restaurant Used For Pelting Stones Demolished | WATCH

Continuing action against the suspects involved in the communal clash that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31, the district administration on Sunday demolished a restaurant-cum-hotel that was used by hooligans to pelt stones during the violence that left six people dead.

As per the police, the commercial building of the “Sahara Family Restaurant" was constructed illegally.

It was the same building from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession, district town planner Vinesh Kumar said.

“The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken," Kumar said.

This is the fourth day of demolition drive in Nuh with the district administration saying they have identified 16 illegal structures which will be bulldozed on Sunday. The district administration had on Saturday bulldozed illegal constructions at 12 different places on including on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College.

According to Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar, these structures were built illegally and were used by “hooligans" to throw stones during the recent violence.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been relaxed in the district on Sunday as well and people can buy essential goods from 9 am to 12 noon.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India is, meanwhile, expected to visit the violence-affected areas of Gurugram and Nuh on Sunday.

A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community is also underway in Tigra village to protest against the arrest of four youths in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week. The participants claim those arrested have nothing to do with the case.

The administration is on high alert and a heavy police force has been deployed in the entire area.

(With inputs from agencies)