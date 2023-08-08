Haryana: FIR Filed Against Mahapanchayat Organisers for 'Promoting Enmity'; Probe On

The Haryana police on Tuesday filed an FIR against organisers of a Hindu Mahapanchayat which had threatened an economic boycott of Muslims and sought the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar labelling him a “weak CM."

The Gurugram police registered a case against the organizers and participants of the Mahapanchayat, which had escalated tensions in the area and garnered widespread condemnation.

The Sector-56 police station filed a case against the Mahapanchayat for promoting enmity, advocating the denial of basic rights to a specific community, violating public order and inciting communal hatred.

An FIR has been registered under sections 153A, 153B, 188, and 505 of the IPC.

While two organisers, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Babita Gurjar, have been named in the case by the police, an ongoing investigation aims to identify other individuals who violated the prohibitory orders.

The Mahapanchayat was convened to protest against the police crackdown during communal clashes, which led to the arrest and detention of several youths from Tighra village. The police presented them in court and subsequently sent them to jail. However, the villagers contend that those arrested by the police are innocent.

Following the public gathering, a special committee also met with Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and submitted a memorandum. Despite the imposition of Section 144 by the District Magistrate, the villagers gathered during this period.

According to the police, the Mahapanchayat was organised here despite their refusal. Provocative speeches were delivered by certain individuals during this gathering, leading the respective police station in-charge to file a complaint and register a case. The police state that the matter is currently under investigation.

The Gurugram Police have also arrested three of the five men accused of torching a religious place in Khandsa village. According to the police, the accused allegedly set the place of worship on fire after being influenced by social media posts regarding the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district and subsequently spread to other areas in Gurugram and its surroundings.