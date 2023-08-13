Hindu 'Mahapanchayat' Today At Nuh-Palwal Border to Take Call on Resuming VHP's Yatra

Weeks, after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh, a Hindu group called a mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31. The mahapanchayat, called by Sarv Hindu Samaj, was originally scheduled to be held in Nuh, but now it will be held in a village on the Palwal border after police reportedly denied permission for the event in the riot-affected district.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia told news agency IANS that permission for the mahapanchayat was sought by the Hindu groups in Nuh but the same was denied due to security reasons.

Palwal superintendents of police also said that they have denied permission for holding the mahapanchayat in the district.

Despite that, organisers have called the mahapanchayat near a village on the Nuh-Palwal border. It will be held in Pondri-Kira border village and many Bajrang Dal and VHP are expected to participate in the panchayat, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Pondri falls under the Palwal district, while Kira falls under the Nuh district.

Organisers on Saturday shared posters on social media platforms announcing the mahapanchayat and said they plan to resume the procession on August 28 from Nalhar village in Nuh.

Arun Jaildar, a senior VHP leader will supervise the mega event called to “boost the confidence of the outfit members".

“In the mahapanchayat, the resumption of the Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra which was left unfinished due to the Nuh clashes will be discussed. The mahapanchayat is being organised to boost the confidence of the outfit members," Bhardwaj said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31.