CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceThane Girder CollapseParliament Monsoon SessionPM Modi in PuneJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » 'Did Not Happen All of Sudden': Haryana Home Minister Suspects 'Conspiracy' Behind Nuh Violence
1-MIN READ

'Did Not Happen All of Sudden': Haryana Home Minister Suspects 'Conspiracy' Behind Nuh Violence

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 13:12 IST

Gurgaon, India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district (Twitter)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district (Twitter)

Vij said 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were being deployed in the violence-hit Nuh, and Air Force was also kept on standby

Indicating that the violence in Nuh could have been pre-planned, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that a high-level probe has been ordered to zero down on those who indulged in violence.

Addressing the media, Vij said that the way violence took place with stones being hurled, and firing taking place, it was clear that the violence did not happen all of a sudden.

“There was some mastermind who wanted to disturb the peace of the country and the state involved in it. But we assure people that an inquiry will be conducted in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared,’’ said the minister.

He said 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were being deployed in the violence-hit Nuh, and Air Force was also kept on standby. The Home Minister also appealed to all political parties to maintain peace.

“It is not the time to do politics, it is the time to restore peace and tranquility and the political parties who are speaking should restore peace with their own resources,’’ he said.

Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district along with suspension of internet services. An adequate amount of force has been deployed to deal with any situation.

He said that last night also forces were deployed from the districts adjacent to Nuh and today forces are being sent from other parts of Haryana also.

Vij said that so far two Home Guard personnel have been martyred, one unknown person has died and a large number of police personnel have been injured, adding that three policemen who have been shot are on ventilators and their treatment is going on.

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
Tags:
  1. haryana
  2. violence
  3. communal violence
  4. anil vij
  5. Nuh
  6. Gurugram
first published:August 01, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 13:12 IST