Haryana Violence: Internet Ban to Continue till August 13 in Nuh

The suspension on mobile internet and SMS services were extended by the Haryana government in Nuh district till August 13. Citing the critical situation in the district, the Haryana Home Secretary passed the order for this extension.

The statement said that, “It has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district."

After this assessment and the Deputy Commissioner’s recommendation, the office is of the view that there is a solid potential for obstruction of public utilities, disturbance of law and order and damage to public property in the district, the statement added.

This could be “on account of misuse of the internet services by way of the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours which are being or could be circulated to the public through social media/messaging on mobile internet, SMS and other dongle services", the statement read.

Previously, the internet services were suspended till August 8, which was further extended to August 11.

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob tried to attack a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos over 20 policemen were also injured.

All educational institutes including schools were re-opened on Friday after being shut for 11 days due to the communal violence in the district.

Primary-grade students have returned to school, but higher-grade students are still not back, said Ravinder Jain, Principal of Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School. “Students participating in the 15th August program have also come. This is a good move by the administration," he added.

The curfew in the district was lifted for 8 hours from 7 am to 3 pm as per orders issued by the District Magistrate (Nuh) Dhirendra Khadgata. A separate order was issued for banks.

The DM’s order stated that if any person is found guilty of violating the curfew rules, then they will be subject to punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and all other relevant sections/rules, adding that, Nuh’s Superintendent of Police is responsible for ensuring the implementation of the orders

