Haryana Violence LIVE: 3 Cops Killed in Nuh Clashes, Internet Cut; Educational Institutions Closed in Gurugram, Faridabad

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 08:15 IST
Gurgaon, India
Haryana Violence LIVE Updates: At least three home guards were killed and nine other police officers, including one Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and three inspectors, were injured in the communal violence that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. The police team was on its way to Nuh from Gurugram to maintain the law and order situation when their vehicle was set on fire. Internet services have been shut down and Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram after tensions reached a boiling point over the alleged presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante and member of Bajrang Dal, who is wanted
Police force has been deployed in the area and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended.
Haryana: Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar says, “Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given…We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued… 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district…”
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to restore peace in Nuh area. He said that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana Police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.
“Adequate forces are being deployed there. We have also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” Vij told the media.
Three companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the clash-hit areas. The Nuh Police has also decided to hold a peace meeting with the members of both communities at 8.30 pm on Monday.
Nearly 2,500 people, comprising children, on Monday took shelter at a temple near Haryana’s Gurugram as massive violence broke out in the Muslim-dominated Nuh area.
The police, who used teargas and fired shots into the air, have called in reinforcements. Nearly 20 people have been injured.
Massive violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession. The violence broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.
After a violent clash between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh district, the Gurugram administration imposed Section 144 in the district on Monday evening.
Besides this, Gurugram’s borders with Nuh have reportedly been sealed after a mob entered the Sohna area and torched a car. Nuh district administration has also imposed Section-144 to control the situation.
The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services in Nuh from July 31 (4 p.m.) to August 2 (11.59 p.m.). The order has been issued to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
Congress on Monday attacked the BJP government in Haryana saying the riot scenes in Manesar is worrying and it is the failure of law and order of the state government.
In a video statement, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The news of violence, arson, vandalism and riots coming from Manesar and Gurgaon is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching. This is straight failure of law and order.”
He said that it is the result of the failure of the Khattar government. “The BJP-JJP government first pushed the state into the fire of caste riots and now the peace of Haryana is being burnt in the flames of religious riots,” he alleged.
Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire. One other home guard injured in the incident later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital,
The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.
As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.
Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district.
In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF “urgently” for one week from July 31.
“I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF)… incidents causing intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquility in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants and anti-social elements,” wrote Prasad.
In the wake of “intense communal tension” in Haryana’s Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Khattar also said that “strictest action” will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
“Today’s incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. Khattar said the citizens should cooperate in the interest of the state by following the principle of “Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek”, asserting that all issues can be resolved through dialogue.
The chief minister said that the kind of situation that has arisen in Nuh, the responsibility of every common citizen towards the society increases further. Khattar also said that no person is above the Constitution of the country. “We all should keep working together for the integrity and peace of the country,” he said.
In the wake of the widespread violence, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram and Faridabad districts have been closed for Tuesday. The district administrations have urged all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders. Necessary instructions and advisory has been issued for Palwal too.
Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also appealed to all to maintain peace and brotherhood. Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed and former MLA Zakir Hussain also urged people to maintain peace and brotherhood.
Hussain said that the Nuh-Mewat region is known for its brotherhood and communal harmony for centuries and people should not lend an ear to any rumour and maintain peace.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav warned the public of strict legal action for any objectionable post on social media.
According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze.
People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.