Haryana Violence LIVE: 3 Cops Killed in Nuh Clashes, Internet Cut; Educational Institutions Closed in Gurugram, Faridabad

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to restore peace in Nuh area. He said that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana Police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

“Adequate forces are being deployed there. We have also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” Vij told the media.

Three companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the clash-hit areas. The Nuh Police has also decided to hold a peace meeting with the members of both communities at 8.30 pm on Monday.