Haryana Violence: 'Situation in Nuh Under Control,' Says District Admin; Curfew Relaxed From 3-5 PM

A total of six people have died, 60 injured and 116 persons arrested in the wake of the communal violence in Haryana, the Nuh district administration on Wednesday, adding that no fresh clashes have erupted in the area so far. The Nuh district administration has also filed 26 FIRs at different police stations in connection to the riot that erupted in the district on Monday and spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts. As per the Haryana government, among the six people who died in the violence, two were home guards and four were civilians.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Panwar said that 14 companies of police force are on the ground to deal with any untoward incidents, while educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

“Today, the curfew will be relaxed from 3 pm to 5 pm, and a review will be conducted to determine further actions, with a decision expected to be made tomorrow," Panwar said.

Apart from this, the situation is currently normal in Nuh after huge forces have been deployed in Gurugram, the official added.

To maintain law and order in Nuh, 10 duty magistrates, and six special duty magistrates have been appointed area-wise by the district administration. Meanwhile, eight senior police officials across the state are closely monitoring the overall situation in the district.

“We are committed to the safety of the public. The overall situation in Nuh district is normal. We appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm, and harmony in the district and avoid any kind of misinformation." Panwar said,

He said there are 14 companies of police force on the field and patrolling the key locations throughout the day. Key areas have been barricaded. Educational institutions in the district will remain closed till further orders. Internet services in Nuh are still suspended," Panwar added.

Meanwhile, teams of cybercrime police stations are keeping an eye on social media platforms.

“Any person who will find involved in spreading misinformation will be dealt with strictly," SP Nuh Narendra Singh Bijarnia said.

Furthermore, an SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed, state police chief P K Agrawal said here on Wednesday.