Haryana Violence Well-Planned Conspiracy, Crowd of 600-700 Attacked Cops in Nuh, Says FIR | Exclusive

The violence in Haryana’s Nuh was a “well-planned conspiracy", and “the mob attacked yatris, shouted slogans and also attacked police at Adbar Chowk", according to one of the first information reports (FIR) registered against unknown persons.

“My duty was at Adbar Chowk along with other police officers. A crowd of about 600-700 violent antisocial persons, who were coming from Tauru village, were chanting… slogans. They came towards the police force deployed at the chowk and started pelting stones. The 600-700 persons unruly and violent crowd continuously threw stones at the police,” according to a witness statement in the FIR.

The police have taken 70 people into custody and lodged 44 FIRs.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JULY 31?

On July 31, violence erupted in Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat region during a procession led by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram, where some shops and a mosque were torched on August 1 and the naib imam was killed, taking the toll to five.

The communal clashes first broke out after rumours spread that absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones were hurled at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them.

Over 1,500 Central paramilitary personnel and 30 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh. No new incident was reported on Tuesday, but incidents of arson were reported from different parts of Gurugram throughout the day.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS