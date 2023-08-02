CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Haryana Violence Well-Planned Conspiracy, Crowd of 600-700 Attacked Cops in Nuh, Says FIR | Exclusive
2-MIN READ

Haryana Violence Well-Planned Conspiracy, Crowd of 600-700 Attacked Cops in Nuh, Says FIR | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 18:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Locals look at burnt items at a shop, which was set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence, in Gurugram, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Locals look at burnt items at a shop, which was set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence, in Gurugram, on Wednesday. (PTI)

"A crowd of 600-700 violent antisocial persons, who were coming from Tauru village, were chanting slogans. They came towards the police deployed at the chowk and started pelting stones," according to a witness statement in the FIR in Nuh violence

The violence in Haryana’s Nuh was a “well-planned conspiracy", and “the mob attacked yatris, shouted slogans and also attacked police at Adbar Chowk", according to one of the first information reports (FIR) registered against unknown persons.

ALSO READ | Haryana Violence: SC Directs Centre to Ensure ‘No Hate Speech’ in Delhi Rallies; Khattar Appeals for Peace

“My duty was at Adbar Chowk along with other police officers. A crowd of about 600-700 violent antisocial persons, who were coming from Tauru village, were chanting… slogans. They came towards the police force deployed at the chowk and started pelting stones. The 600-700 persons unruly and violent crowd continuously threw stones at the police,” according to a witness statement in the FIR.

The police have taken 70 people into custody and lodged 44 FIRs.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JULY 31?

On July 31, violence erupted in Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat region during a procession led by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram, where some shops and a mosque were torched on August 1 and the naib imam was killed, taking the toll to five.

The communal clashes first broke out after rumours spread that absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

ALSO READ | Haryana Violence: ‘Situation in Nuh Under Control,’ Says District Admin; Curfew Relaxed From 3-5 PM

According to police, VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones were hurled at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them.

Over 1,500 Central paramilitary personnel and 30 companies of Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh. No new incident was reported on Tuesday, but incidents of arson were reported from different parts of Gurugram throughout the day.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

  • A mosque was set on fire in a Gurugram locality and the naib imam stabbed to death by a mob past midnight on Monday. One person was also injured in the incident.
  • On Tuesday afternoon, shops in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area were set on fire.
  • Of the five dead, two were home guards, Neeraj and Gursevak; Saad Mohammad, naib imam of the Guegaon mosque; a man identified as Abhishek from Panipat who joined Monday’s rally; and Shakti, owner of a store in Nuh, whose body, police said, was found Tuesday morning.
  • Gurgaon Police said they have arrested five people in the mosque case.

first published:August 02, 2023, 18:16 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 18:28 IST