Haryana's MET City Gets ‘Green Cities Platinum’ Certification from CII's IGBC with Highest Rating

Haryana’s Model Economic Township was recently awarded the CII’s Indian Green Building Council ‘Green Cities Platinum’ certification for ‘Green master planning and design and green policy initiatives’. It has scored the highest points under council’s ‘Green Cities Rating for Greenfield Cities’, making it one of the largest platinum-rated townships in India.

As part of the rating system, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) recognised several initiatives adopted by MET City — 36 percent mixed-use development; compact city development; 17 percent public ‘green’ and open spaces; 55 percent affordable housing component as part of housing development; 100 percent road network with streetscape; and policy to encourage ‘green’ buildings in the city.

Under the project, MET City has strategically planned to achieve high-energy efficiency through energy conservation building code (ECBC) mandate, 100 percent LED street lights based on NB-IoT and 31 percent solar energy component, 2 GIS-based (compact type) sub-stations saving 90 percent of the land area.

The city has also embraced water management through 100 percent rainwater harvesting mandated for buildings, 30 percent reduction in potable water and treatment as well as the reuse of 100 percent wastewater. Considering the importance of solid waste management, METL has planned for 60 percent waste recycling and less than 5 percent waste to landfill.

“IGBC Platinum is one of the major milestones achieved by MET City in its journey of sustainable development. I am delighted to share that MET City achieved highest points in the category, which clearly shows our focus towards green initiatives. We are creating a greenfield smart city with sustainable mobility, ample supply of power and water, environmental monitoring, maximising the use of renewable resources, integrated command and control centre to ensure safety of the city as few highlights. At present 31% of MET’s present energy demand is met through solar PV system, 100% wastewater treatment, waste management, GIS-based substation is a benefit for over 450 companies, over 30,000 employees and more than 2,000 residential plots of MET City," said Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO and WTD of MET City.

He added: “Our vision is to make MET City India’s fastest growing business destination in the north with sustainable urban development.”

Know all about Model Economic Township Ltd

MET City is a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, which is developing a world-class integrated business city on over 8,250 acres in the district of Jhajjar near Gurugram in Haryana. More than 450 companies, including some of the best national and international corporates, have set up their base at MET City due to world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and its strategic location with excellent connectivity to the national capital region.

The project has already completed trunk infrastructure comprising power infrastructure of 220 KV substation developed by MET City, water treatment plant, water distribution network, wide road network and extensive landscaping. It is already adding a lot of momentum to the economic development of the state and region with more than 30,000 people employed in 35 operational and 100 under-construction companies. A continuous upward trend in these numbers is anticipated on a monthly basis.