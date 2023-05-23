'Has Police Been Asked to...': Kejriwal, AAP Leaders Allege Cops Misbehaved With Manish Sisodia | On Video

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Delhi Police has alleged misbehaved with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia when he was taken out of Rouse Avenue court.

In a video, that is now doing the rounds on social media, cops can be seen taking Sisodia out of court when reporters asked him about the ordinance that Centre brought in the state vs Centre over control on services.

क्या पुलिस को इस तरह मनीष जी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का अधिकार है? क्या पुलिस को ऐसा करने के लिए ऊपर से कहा गया है? https://t.co/izPacU6SHI— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2023

In a tweet, AAP leader Atishi said: “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also echoed the same. He asked if Delhi Police has the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this. “Has the police been asked from above to do this?" he added.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case. Additionally, the court has instructed the jail authorities to consider Sisodia’s request for a chair and table to facilitate his study purposes.