‘Have Funds for Ads But Not For RRTS Project’: SC Seeks Details of Delhi Govt’s Expenditure on Advertisements

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi to disclose the money it has spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

This comes after the Delhi government expressed inability to contribute money to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) citing paucity of funds.

A bench comprising of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed an order asking the Delhi government to file an affidavit enumerating details of funds within two weeks.

This was done after the bench was informed that the state government was not able to contribute funds, particularly on the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat segments of the RRTS.

“Let us check what funds you have been spending.. we will say that all funds for advertisement will be diverted.. You want this kind of order? You are asking for it," the apex court said.

“The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of national importance. Details may be furnished for last financial years," the bench added.

Till now, the Delhi government has given Rs 415 crore, of the Rs 1,189 crores that it had to pay for this particular segment of the RRTS, The Indian Express said quoting sources.

What had the SC said earlier?

Earlier too, the apex court had directed the AAP government to contribute Rs 500 crore from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund to the RRTS corridor.

In its March 2019 order, the apex court had directed the Delhi Government to contribute Rs 265 crore, which included tax liability, from the ECC fund within 10 days. It had said the tax component was refundable and shall on refund be credited to the ECC fund.

What is the RRTS corridor?

The semi-high speed rail corridor is set to connect Delhi with Meerut and its estimated cost is Rs 31,632 crore. It will be 82.15 km long.

The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut in 60 minutes.

Delhi will have around 13 km with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

With PTI inputs