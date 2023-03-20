Have Taken Feedback of Passengers, They are Happy: Ashwini Vaishnaw on Train Cleanliness, Railway Reforms, Jobs

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the News18 Chaupal on Monday and underlined the government’s target of laying down 16-17 km of tracks every day as compared to the current 13 km. He also stressed that the department is technical, therefore, “we have to think and work technically” to fix issues.

Clearing the air on the privatisation of the department, the minister said the department is complex and has a big social obligation, therefore, there is “no such plan”.

Railways, which has a target of 100% electrification by 2024, has been focusing on capacity building, the minister pointed out.

When asked about the ‘Fit India’ movement and office culture, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for at least 18 hours a day, and therefore, it is obvious that others should also work for equally or more for the development of the country. “Whenever leadership is decisive, everyone delivers,” he added.

The minister said work culture and transparency has improved in the country. He had last month ordered his staff to remove bells used to call attendants in office in an attempt to end the VIP culture from departments.

On cleanliness on trains, the minister said he had taken feedbacks from passengers most of whom were “very happy” with the improvements and changes in railways, stations and platforms.

Stressing on the recruitment drive, the minister said there were nearly 1.25 crore candidates for the Level II-VI category jobs in Railways, while 1.11 crore applied for the Level-1 exams. He praised and thanked PM Modi for his “clear vision”. He pointed out that over 3.89 lakh have been recruited in the Indian Railways since 2014.

The minister said Congress-ruled Rajasthan appears in news in every now and then for question paper leaks in examinations to various government posts while the Railways, which has been conducting its biggest recruitment drive, has been free of any loopholes or complaints so far.

On the accusations that the Centre is greenlighting Vande Bharat trains only in election-bound states, the minister gave examples of states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, which are not going to polls anytime soon, have seen those trains being rolled out.

The government has also launched 26 Bharat Gaurav trains for religious tourism. The minister reiterated PM’s vision that people from across the world should be able to visit India to see the number of religious sites through trains.

Read all the Latest India News here