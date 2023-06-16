CHANGE LANGUAGE
Have Taken Significant Strides in Combating Climate Change, Achieving SDGs: PM Modi
Have Taken Significant Strides in Combating Climate Change, Achieving SDGs: PM Modi

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 19:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag “9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

“In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity," Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

He also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
