'Have to be Put Down With Heavy Hand': Allahabad HC Slams Objectionable FB Post Against Lord Shiva

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to allow a plea to quash a case filed against a man accused of posting objectionable comments on his Facebook account regarding Lord Shiva.

The bench of Justice JJ Munir observed that the words used in the post concerned were made with the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of the Hindu community.

The court also rejected the argument raised by the counsel for the accused named Asif that he had not authored the said Facebook post and had merely forwarded it.

“Even if the said comments have been endorsed by the applicant by posting them on his Facebook, it matters not whether he is the author or the exponent of the comments. Offences of the kind that have a tendency to promote hatred between classes of people or communities, have to be put down with a heavy hand,” the court said.

It also underscored that offences of these kinds cannot be permitted to flourish in society by adopting a soft-pedalling approach at the cost of widespread damage to the community.

Accordingly, the court dismissed Asif’s plea filed under Section 482 CrPC challenging the proceedings in the case.

Asif had been booked under Sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The allegations against him were that with the said Facebook post where objectionable language had been used, he had hurt and insulted the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Also, allegedly, there were further comments fomenting communal hatred by the other co-accused on Asif’s Facebook account.

Read all the Latest India News here