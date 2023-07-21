Have You Heard Of Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava? A Festival Auspicious For Newlyweds

Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava is held every year in the month of Ashadha in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. This year, it was celebrated on the full moon day of Ashadha month, July 21. It was held in Purvashadha Nakshatra between noon to 1 am. In the month of Ashadha, no auspicious or good deeds are done, except for this Rathotsava, which is considered very special for newlyweds. Apart from Chamarajanagar district, newlywed couples from neighbouring places and other states visit to celebrate the festival. People gather together to celebrate the festival, seek the blessings of the Lord and offer Him with fruits.

Before moving the chariot of Chamarajeshwar, the chariots of Ganpati, Subramanya and the idol of Maharaja of Mysore, Chamaraja Wodeyar, are moved in the front. The Chamarajeshwar Kempananjambha chariots are then pulled on the streets until they reach Swasthana.

As per beliefs, Chamarajeshwar Rathotsava is special for newlyweds. As per tradition, the newly wedded couples have to be temporarily separated for one month in a bid to make them realise the absence of one another and create a sense of longing in them. After a month, they can get together and seek the blessings of Chamarajeshwar by giving him fruit and praying for a happy married life.

Whether married or single, taking part in the festivities is considered to be very special. It is believed that if newlyweds participate, get the darshan of God, offer him fruit and pull the chariot, then they will be blessed with children. And if an unmarried participate, they will be blessed by God with luck.

As dusk descends, and the Rathotsav reaches its crescendo, couples continue to savour the magical moments at the fair, basking in the joy of each other’s company. The vibrant colours, the festive fervour, and the shared experiences become cherished chapter in the love stories that unfold amidst the Rathotsav celebrations.