Haveri Farmer Creates A Unique Record By Driving Tractor Backwards For 175 Km

A farmer achieved a remarkable feat by driving a tractor in reverse for precisely 175 kilometres, despite the common perception that driving a vehicle in reverse for even a shorter distance, typically 100-200 meters, is challenging. This extraordinary accomplishment was considered a divine encounter.

Certainly, the story of Shivana Gowda Patila, a 25-year-old farmer, serves as a compelling testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Hailing from Haveri, he defied expectations by driving a tractor in reverse for a remarkable distance of 175 kilometres, eventually reaching Uula. His achievement underscores the principle that with a strong resolve, one can accomplish any goal one sets their mind to.

Shivana Gowda Patil, at the age of 25, fulfilled a dream he had envisioned five years ago. Last Sunday, he embarked on an impressive journey, commencing from the Kunnur Dyamavvana temple in Shiggavi taluk at 6 a.m. Driving the tractor in reverse, he covered the distance and arrived at Sri Kshetra Ulavi in Uttara Kannada district by 10 p.m. After paying his respects to Channabasaveshwar at Ulavi, he safely returned to his village, marking the realisation of his long-held aspiration.

Shivana Gowda had a unique mission to plough Srikshetra in Joida taluk, Uttara Kannada district. To accomplish this, he embarked on a 175-kilometre reverse tractor journey, and remarkably, he completed the return trip in just 16 hours.

Certainly, in Shivana Gowda’s case, a tractor served a multifaceted purpose. To reach Ulavi from his village, he utilized a tractor with a trolley. This unconventional journey allowed him to visit Channabasaveshwar at Sri Kshetra Ulavi, an extraordinary and meaningful experience.

In contrast to this, JCB, a British engineering firm, has created the world’s fastest-modified tractor. And who better to pilot it than Guy Martin, a lorry mechanic, motorcycle racer, and thrill seeker? Guy already holds records for the fastest speed on a gravity-powered snow sledge (134.368 km/h or 83.49 mph), the fastest soapbox (137.78 km/h or 85.61 mph), and the highest speed on a Wall of Death (25.77 km/h or 78.15 mph).