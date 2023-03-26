Congress neta Rahul Gandhi has been in the eye of the storm following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. While addressing a press conference on Saturday, the former Wayanad MP lost it at a journalist and asked him to be a ‘better pressman’.

“Don’t pretend to be a pressman. Why don’t you ask better questions? It is very clear that you work for the BJP. Why don’t you ask me questions with a better approach?" Rahul Gandhi said.

#WATCH | “Don’t pretend to be a pressman…Kyun hawa nikal gayi?", says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a journalist questioning him on his conviction in ‘Modi surname’ case pic.twitter.com/SdaaUeraoy— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

“Kyun hawa nikal gayi?" Rahul Gandhi asked after his remarks while smiling.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first media interaction after his disqualification. He was joined by top Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Abhishek Singhvi.

“My name is Gandhi, not Savarkar. Gandhi’s Don’t apologise,’ the Congress leader said responding to BJP’s demands for an apology over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks.

“My job is to defend the democratic nature of the country which means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country and telling people the truth about people like Adani who are exploiting the relationship they have with the PM,” Rahul Gandhi said slamming the government over the Adani issue.

He also said that he was not scared of going to jail and claimed that he would continue to fight for the truth even if he gets disqualified or arrested.

Political Showdown Continues

Several Congress leaders have continued to attack the government and have claimed that the BJP is trying to murder India’s democracy.

A rare display of opposition unity was also seen as leaders from parties like TMC and AAP extended their support to Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!”

Amid a tirade of attacks by the opposition, the BJP has maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was as per legal procedure and that there was nothing wrong.

