Health Matters | Trying to Quit Carbs or Follow the Trendy Low-Carb Diet? Results Could be Harmful

A 28-year-old girl, on self-advice, chose to cut carbohydrates from her daily diet. Her objective — to maintain an hourglass figure.

After a year or so, she was diagnosed with gall stones which eventually led to the removal of her gall bladder.

While her doctor told me that there could be other reasons behind the formation of gallstones, cutting carbohydrates could be one of the potential culprits.

Cutting or quitting carbohydrates or carbs (the more popular version) has become a sort of trend. Many people have turned to low-carb diets, such as the Keto diet, for potential health benefits such as better blood sugar control or weight loss.

But reducing carbohydrate consumption can have risks too, especially for people with medical conditions. Playing with your diet without medical advice is incorrect.

Before penning this column, I have taken suggestions from multiple doctors and nutrition specialists and have quoted some of them below.

Understanding Carbohydrates

Do you know that in a typical diet, carbohydrates are the main energy source for the body which uses them as fuel?

Carbohydrates are one of three macronutrients — along with proteins and fats — that our body requires daily. There are three main types of carbohydrates — starches, fibres, and sugars.

Starches are often referred to as “complex” carbohydrates. They are found in grains, legumes (beans, lentils, peas, peanuts) and starchy vegetables (potatoes, corn). Sugars are known as simple carbohydrates. There are natural sugars in vegetables, fruits, milk, and honey.

Some types of carbohydrates — including whole grains and dietary fibre — have substantial health benefits.

Popular endocrinologist Dr Anoop Misra, who is also the executive chairman at Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, explained that while complex carbs are fine, refined carbs are a problem.

“Wheat has carbs along with fibre and protein but rice is only high in carbs with no additional benefits. While one should avoid rice, brown rice can be recommended in small quantities. Also, in wheat, it’s better to mix besan or jowar,” he said.

Similarly, he advised that people should replace dairy products with low-fat dairy products, wheat dalia (porridge) with oats dalia and biscuits with nuts.

Mechanism of Carbs

During digestion, sugars and starches are broken down into simple sugars. They are then absorbed into the bloodstream, where they are known as blood sugar (blood glucose). From there, glucose enters the body’s cells with the help of insulin.

“In case one is devoid of the minimum intake of carbohydrates, the protein intake is used as a fuel,” Deepti Khatuja, head, clinical nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, told me.

But then, proteins will not do protein-sparing action and muscle building will not happen. Hence, for proper protein-sparing action, a minimum amount of carbohydrate intake is very important.

Why Are Carbs Good?

Brain function — Our brains can only run on glucose, so it’s crucial to eat enough carbohydrates to maintain healthy brain function.

Blood sugar control — Consuming carbohydrates can assist in controlling blood sugar levels, which is crucial for those who have diabetes. It’s important to understand that not all carbohydrates are made equally.

Healthy digestion — Constipation prevention and healthy digestion are both aided by dietary fibre which is a type of carbohydrate. Fibre plays a role in gut health by acting as a laxative. “Higher intake of fibre is linked to lower body weight,” Khatuja said.

According to Ankita Ghoshal Bisht, a dietician in charge at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, evidence suggests that whole grains and dietary fibre from whole foods help lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

A study published at the National Institutes of Health found that “dietary fibre decreases the risk for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and colon cancer by reducing the digestion and absorption of macronutrients and decreasing the contact time of carcinogens within the intestinal lumen.”

Evidence also shows that eating plenty of fruit, vegetables and whole grains in required amounts can help you control your weight. In fact, their bulk and fibre content helps in controlling weight by helping you ‘feel full’.

Overall, by following a well-balanced diet that includes unprocessed carbohydrates along with getting enough sleep and physical activity, you are more likely to maintain good health and a healthy body weight rather than by eliminating a particular nutrient.

Why Playing With Carbs Could be Alarming

A diabetic who takes medication to decrease their blood sugar levels should not play with carbs on their own. If they drastically cut back on carbohydrates, they need to change the dosage of their medication. Interference without medical advice could be alarming and life-threatening.

As explained earlier, protein can be a major source of carbohydrates in low-carb diets. So people with kidney disease need medical attention before changing their dietary patterns.

Additionally, constipation, fatigue, and headaches can be side effects of abrupt or extreme changes in carbohydrate consumption.

In certain circumstances, it can also raise the risk of nutrient deficits, especially if a low-carb diet is unbalanced and doesn’t supply enough of the necessary vitamins and minerals.

In fact, another study suggests that a long time carbohydrate-restricted diet may lead to complications such as heart arrhythmias, cardiac contractile function impairment, kidney damage, increased cancer risk, impairment of physical activity and lipid abnormalities.

Diet depends on several other factors, including age, gender, phase of life and kind of work profile apart from medical history and family’s medical history. Hence, consult a healthcare professional such as a registered dietician or a doctor. Experts can evaluate your specific requirements and medical background to suggest you the best way to change your diet.

Take fully informed decisions because your health matters.

Read all the Latest India News here