Heat Waves Forecast for 11 Mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday

May 08, 2023

Amaravati, India

Cover up with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and neck from sun exposure. (AFP)

Heat waves are expected to hit two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, APSDMA said in a statement

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday forecast heat waves for 11 mandals across the state on Tuesday.

Heat waves are expected to hit two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, APSDMA said in a statement on Monday.

Though it predicted heat waves for 11 mandals on Monday, only Anakapalli registered those conditions. However, several places did suffer summer heat as the rains have subsided in most places.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
