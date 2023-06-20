Heatwave: Centre Steps in as Hospitalisations Soar, Sends Team to Worst-Affected States

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that a team of five members, including senior officials from the Health Ministry and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), will be dispatched to the states severely impacted by heatwave conditions, according to reports.

Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of public health measures in addressing the prevailing heatwave conditions across the country.

“Arrangements will be made at every level for the protection of common life. We want to ensure no one dies of a heat stroke," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Additionally, he stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been instructed to propose measures aimed at reducing the adverse effects of the heatwave conditions.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at 11:30 am, was expected to be attended by Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts, according to reports.

The meeting comes in the wake of recent reports of heatstroke-related deaths from various regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.