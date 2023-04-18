CHANGE LANGUAGE
Heatwave Intensifies in Odisha as Temperatures in 29 Places Cross 40 Degree Celsius-Mark

Reported By: Nirupama Behera

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 22:03 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

With the mercury crossing 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bhubaneswar witnessed its hottest day of the season. (File PTI Photo)

According to IMD data, Baripada and Jharsuguda reported the highest maximum daytime temperatures among all stations at 44.2 degrees Celsius

Odisha continues to endure severe heatwave conditions as twenty-nine places across the state reported temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening.

Residents of Bhubaneswar struggle to cope with the extreme heatwave that has persisted for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius by 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to IMD data, Baripada and Jharsuguda reported the highest maximum daytime temperatures among all stations at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

With the mercury crossing 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bhubaneswar witnessed its hottest day of the season.

Other towns and cities sweltering under the heatwave include Sundargarh (43.0°C), Bhavanipatna (42.5°C), Bolangir (43.7°C), and Chandbali (41.3°C).

