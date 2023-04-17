Heatwave Continues to Grip East India, Maharashtra Braces for Scorching Temperatures | Weather Updates

Heatwave conditions will prevail in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and several regions over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal have been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past six days, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh has been facing the same for the last four days. Bihar has been under heatwave conditions for the past three days.

Heat wave conditions are likely to occur in the following places over the next few days:

Isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana on April 17

West Uttar Pradesh on April 18

East Uttar Pradesh on April 18 and 19

Isolated or some pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar for the next four days

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha in the next two days

Jharkhand on April 18 and 19

Isolated pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

There will be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next three days in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra

In Navi Mumbai, 13 people died due to sunstroke after attending the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award in which social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred. The event was attended by lakhs of Dharmadhikari’s followers, sitting under the scorching sun.

The IMD on Monday said Navi Mumbai had no observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the basis of which local weather alerts can be issued. “If we do not have any observatory near a venue where an event is to take place, our protocol is we issue forecast on the basis of the nearest observatory. In this case, it was the Santacruz observatory, IMD scientist Sushma Nair told PTI.

The weather office said the IMD had forecast that the temperature in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, where the function was held on Sunday, could reach 34-35 degrees Celsius, based on the data from its Santacruz observatory in neighbouring Mumbai. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 35 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal. She said based on the data available with the Santacruz office, there were no indication of a heatwave.

While some places in Mumbai recorded slightly above normal temperature on Sunday, Marathwada and south central Maharashtra had recorded below normal temperature, she added.

State Minister Uday Samant told ANI on Monday evening that the death toll from heatstroke in Maharashtra has climbed to 13, while 18 individuals are receiving treatment and are currently in stable condition. To assist those affected, 75 ambulances were deployed to the location, he added.

Odisha

Heatwave conditions prevails as temperatures remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state.

On Sunday, The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

The state government had announced that all Anganwadi centres will have classes from 7 am to 11 am from Monday due to heatwave conditions.

According to a notification from the Women and Child Development Department, all Anganwadi centres have been instructed to ensure that there is enough drinking water available for the children and staff during working hours. However, district collectors have been given the authority to adjust the timing of the centres based on the heatwave conditions in their respective areas. In addition, both government and private schools in the state will conduct classes in the morning due to the heatwave.

West Bengal

Meteorological department has predicted heatwave conditions will prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till April 19 with day temperatures in the southern districts likely to rise further, already above 40 degrees Celsius in several places. Panagarh in Paschim Bardhanman recorded the day’s highest temperature in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata’s maximum temperature touched 39.8 degrees C on Sunday.

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the head of IMD’s eastern region, on Sunday cautioned that the hot and dry weather could have an impact on human health and agriculture, and advised people to take precautions such as drinking enough water and avoiding going outside between 11 am and 4 pm.

In response to the ongoing heatwave situation, the West Bengal government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state, except for the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, for one week or until further notice starting from April 17.

Bihar

According to a bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government on Sunday, severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz has advised people to avoid being exposed to the heat, remain cool, and prevent dehydration. District officials have received guidance to oversee the conditions in their respective districts, the minister said adding the state Disaster Management department is closely monitoring the situation.

Andhra Pradesh

As per a statement by the Meteorological department on Monday, the northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and its southern coastal regions will encounter a heat wave lasting for three days, starting from Monday and continuing until Wednesday.

The statement specifically mentions warnings for districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Gunturu, and Palnadu.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave in 116 mandals across the state on Monday. Severe heat wave conditions were experienced in 11 mandals of Anakapalli district and three each in Kakinada and Vizianagaram on Sunday, APSDMA said.

Rains Expected

The weather office has predicted that the Western Himalayan Region is likely to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall from April 18 to 20.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on April 18, over Himachal Pradesh on April 18 and 19, and over Uttarakhand on April 19.

Hailstorms are expected in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh from April 17 to 18, over Uttarakhand from April 18 to 20, and over Punjab on April 18 and 19.

In West India, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are very likely over parts of Maharashtra for the next five days. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Madhya Maharashtra on April 17.

(With inputs from PTI)

