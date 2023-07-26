CHANGE LANGUAGE
Noida Flooded Amid Heavy Rain, Hindon Overflow; Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR | Visuals

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 09:29 IST

Aerial view of farmhouses, many of them illegal, at a flood-affected area near Nangli Wazidpur village, in Noida. As many as 7,210 people were impacted by the floods as overflowing Yamuna inundated around 550 hectares of low-lying land along its banks in Noida and Greater Noida (Image: PTI)

Due to waterlogging amid heavy rainfall, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Heavy rainfall led to a lack of visibility on the roads, which also affected vehicular traffic.

Due to waterlogging amid heavy rainfall, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

Meanwhile, amid incessant rain earlier this week, the water level of Yamuna’s tributary Hindon also increased leading to flooding in low-lying areas. Floodplains surrounding the Hindon River have been inundated as water overflowed from it.

The district administration has appealed to the people living near Hindon Bank to vacate their houses amid the threat of floods.

The area near Ecotech 3 in Noida got submerged by water from the Hindon River, due to which many vehicles got stuck.

“The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the people of the administration are present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the house…There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles…The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind," said Anil Yadav, DCP (Central), Noida

Likewise, Yamuna in Delhi is also flowing only a few centimeters below the danger mark, with a threat of river inundation still looming in large amid fresh rainfall warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for most of Delhi-NCR, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.

