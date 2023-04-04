Waterlogging in Parts of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain, Thunderstorm; Traffic Woes Expected in Peak Hours

In the early hours of Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR, likely causing inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hours.

Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning.

According to a report by news agency ANI, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby region.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department said in a statement released on Tuesday early morning.

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also suggested people, “To follow traffic advisories. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls."

Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested,

“Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places."

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital. India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, “Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

