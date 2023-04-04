CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Train FireRam Navami ClashesCovid CasesMumbai Wheelie Viral VideoKajal Hindustani
Home » India » Waterlogging in Parts of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain, Thunderstorm; Traffic Woes Expected in Peak Hours
1-MIN READ

Waterlogging in Parts of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain, Thunderstorm; Traffic Woes Expected in Peak Hours

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a road during rain in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a road during rain in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning.

In the early hours of Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi-NCR, likely causing inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hours.

Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning.

According to a report by news agency ANI, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby region.

RELATED NEWS

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department said in a statement released on Tuesday early morning.

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also suggested people, “To follow traffic advisories. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls."

Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested,

“Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places."

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital. India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, “Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi rain
  2. delhi waterlogging
  3. thundershower
first published:April 04, 2023, 07:32 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 07:50 IST