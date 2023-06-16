CHANGE LANGUAGE
Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide on NH-6 Connecting Mizoram With Rest of India

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 12:06 IST

Aizawl, India

Incessant rain for the past few days has triggered landslides in several parts of the state

Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country, officials said on Friday. The landslide occurred in the Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl, they said.

There have been no reports of fatalities so far. Work is underway to clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway, they said.

Incessant rain for the past few days has triggered landslides in several parts of the state.

