Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms Across India Predicted, Yellow Alert in THESE States | IMD Forecast

Several states across India are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the five days, with a possibility of hailstorms in several areas as well, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. The weather department has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert across five north Indian states-Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh- predicting fresh spells of rainfall.

The northern parts of India are currently witnessing rains and generally cloudy conditions contrary to soaring high temperatures and heatwaves generally observed during this time of the year. As per IMD, the weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant for the next few days, and the temperatures will start rising after May 14, which may result in heatwave conditions in many places.

IMD Forecast for the Next 5 Days

Northwest India

As per IMD’s latest forecast, light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

IMD said there will be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter for the subsequent two days, following which a fresh spell is likely to influence the region from May 6, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India for subsequent 2-3 days.

Hailstorm activity is very also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand today and tomorrow. Thundersquall (wind speed 50- 60 kmph) is very likely over Uttarakhand today, IMD said.

Central India

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over the region during the next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

Hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh today, as per the weather agency.

East India

Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over the region during the next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

Hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal today.

South India

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over the region during the next 2 days and reduction thereafter.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow and over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu today.

Northeast India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over the region during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from today till May 5.

