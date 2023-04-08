Hefty Fines for Youths with Beards, No DJs at Weddings: Gujarat Community's 'Reform' Resolutions

Anjana Chaudhary community in Gujarat’s Banaskantha has proposed a ban on DJs in weddings and prohibited youths from growing beards.

The community has carried out social reforms in 54 villages in the Ghanera taluka of Banaskantha and has set an example for other communities.

On Sunday, a meeting of the Anjana community from 54 villages took place in Ghanera in which 22 “reform resolutions" were passed and adopted to bring social reforms.

The community also decided that violators will be asked to pay hefty fines which are even one lakh rupees in some cases.

The youths will have to pay a Rs 51,000 fine if they are found growing a beard.

During the meeting of the community, Gadipati Dayaramji Maharaj from Shikarpura said that only saints and savants in Hindus are supposed to grow a beard and it does not look good when youths of the society grow a beard. “So they should not grow a beard. Hence those youth who move around with beards have been warned against them and have been asked to get rid of them."

Other decisions by the community include the ban on the consumption of luxurious items on the 12th and 13th days of the mourning period in the event of a death in the Chaudhari-Anjana community, calling caterers to cook and serve food at a party, DJs at weddings, the celebration of birthdays in hotels, and costly cards should be printed for weddings.

