'Held Off The Chinese with One MMG for 72 Hrs in 1962': News18 at 'Maha Vir' Jaswant Singh Rawat's Memorial

As one moves ahead from the Sela tunnel towards Tawang, every bend of the hills is studded with the heroic deeds of Indian soldiers. With very little logistical support and weapons, the way Indian soldiers fought the 1962 war has been praised effusively over the years.

News18 reached Jaswant Garh, where a war memorial has come up in the name of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, about 25 kilometres away from Tawang.

Rawat single-handedly held off hundreds of Chinese soldiers for three days in the icy heights of Arunachal Pradesh with one machine gun during the 1962 war before laying down his life. The braveheart from the 4 Garhwal Rifles was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. The defence ministry still gives him a pension and promotions as a mark of respect. There is a common saying that he still guards his post like he did in 1962.

News18 took a close look at the memorial, which has a statue of Jaswant Singh Rawat. There is also a Smrithi Sthal and graves of Chinese soldiers.

Major Tushar Chaudhary took News18 to different parts of the memorial and narrated what happened on November 17, 1962.

“Since 5am that day, the Chinese were attacking in waves. Rifleman Jaswant Singh along with others beat back two PLA groups. Then the Chinese started firing from an MMG from a close range. Jaswant Singh Rawat along with Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain tried to subdue the MMG. Rawat and Gusain, with covering fire from Negi, tried to seize the MMG. While returning, Gusain and Negi lost their lives. Rawat was severely injured. He was asked to go back. He fought with the help of two local girls, Sela and Noora. They were jumping on different sides of the bunker…The Chinese army for 72 hours could not gauge how many people were there," he said.

More than 300 Chinese soldiers were killed in this battle.

As one enters the memorial, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s statue is seen. Tourists from all over India come and pay their respects to him. His daily requirements are kept near the statue because the forces believe he is still present.

Major Tushar Chaudhary took News18 to the spot from where Jaswant Singh with one rifle gave the Chinese the fight of their lives.

“He is always with us. It is said that he guards his post even today. If any soldier while on guard falls asleep, Rifleman Jaswant Singh slaps him and asks him to do his duty," said the major.

Stories of the bravery of other Indian soldiers are also engraved here. Many also ask why the Indian government at the time could not provide proper support to the jawans.

News18 now heads towards Tawang, which is well-known in India and other parts of the world.

